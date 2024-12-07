Konten Premium
Prediksi Skor Manchester United vs Nottingham: Susunan Pemain, H2H, Klasemen

Manchester United akan menjamu Nottingham Forest dalam lanjutan Liga Inggris pekan ke-15 di Stadion Old Trafford, Minggu (8/12/2024) dini hari.
Andhika Anggoro Wening
Andhika Anggoro Wening - Bisnis.com
Sabtu, 7 Desember 2024 | 20:07
Kapten Manchester United Bruno Fernandes berselebrasi bersama rekan setimnya. Prediksi Skor Manchester United vs Nottingham: Susunan Pemain, H2H, Klasemen/ Reuters-Molly Darlington.
Kapten Manchester United Bruno Fernandes berselebrasi bersama rekan setimnya. Prediksi Skor Manchester United vs Nottingham: Susunan Pemain, H2H, Klasemen/ Reuters-Molly Darlington.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Manchester United akan menjamu Nottingham Forest dalam lanjutan Liga Inggris pekan ke-15 di Stadion Old Trafford, Minggu (8/12/2024) dini hari.

Bagi Manchester United (MU), pertandingan ini bisa menjadi awal kebangkitan setelah di tengah pekan dikalahkan tuan rumah Arsenal dengan skor 0-2.

Padahal, Man United yang diasuh Ruben Amorim sedang dalam kondisi bagus usai meraih kemenangan telak 4-0 atas Everton. Namun, Bruno Fernandes Cs langsung diajak turun ke bumi setelah tidak berdaya di tangan the Gunners.

Kini, melawan Nottingham, tim Setan Merah tidak boleh lengah lagi terutama dari situasi bola mati seperti tendangan sudut.

Pasalnya, gol-gol Arsenal ke gawang Andre Onana berasal dari kondisi seperti itu.

Jika Amorim bisa memaksimalkan lini serang dan belakang, Manchester United diprediksi bisa mengambil poin penuh dari Nottingham Forest yang juga baru kalah dari Manchester City.

Baca Juga

Prediksi susunan pemain Manchester United vs Nottingham

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

Onana; Yoro, De Ligt, Martinez; Diallo, Casemiro, Mainoo, Dalot; Fernandes, Rashford; Zirkzee

Nottingham Forest possible starting lineup:

Sels; Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Moreno; Yates, Anderson; Hudson-Odoi, Gibbs-White, Elanga; Wood

Head to head Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest

29/02/24
Nottingham Forest 0 - 1 Manchester United

31/12/23
Nottingham Forest 2 - 1 Manchester United

26/08/23
Manchester United 3 - 2 Nottingham Forest

16/04/23
Nottingham Forest 0 - 2 Manchester United

02/02/23
Manchester United 2 - 0 Nottingham Forest

26/01/23
Nottingham Forest 0 - 3 Manchester United

Klasemen Liga Inggris:

# Team MP P
1 Liverpool 14 35
2 Chelsea 14 28
3 Arsenal 14 28
4 Manchester City 14 26
5 Brighton & Hov… 14 23
6 Fulham 14 22
7 Nottingham Forest 14 22
8 Aston Villa 14 22
9 AFC Bournemouth 14 21
10 Tottenham Hotspur 14 20
11 Brentford 14 20
12 Newcastle United 14 20
13 Manchester United 14 19
14 West Ham United 14 15
15 Everton 14 14
16 Leicester City 14 13
17 Crystal Palace 14 12
18 Ipswich Town 14 9
19 Wolverhampton 14 9
20 Southampton 14 5

Prediksi Skor Manchester United vs Nottingham

skor Manchester United vs Nottingham 3-0

skor Manchester United vs Nottingham 3-1

skor Manchester United vs Nottingham 2-0

Andhika Anggoro Wening
Andhika Anggoro Wening

Geger Jelang Merger EXCL-FREN, Cuti Massal hingga Dirut Mundur
Premium
8 jam yang lalu

Geger Jelang Merger EXCL-FREN, Cuti Massal hingga Dirut Mundur

Menilik Masa Depan Daya Beli Masyarakat di Tengah Kenaikan UMP 6,5% dan PPN 12%
Premium
13 jam yang lalu

Menilik Masa Depan Daya Beli Masyarakat di Tengah Kenaikan UMP 6,5% dan PPN 12%

