Prediksi Skor Manchester United vs Nottingham: Susunan Pemain, H2H, Klasemen

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Manchester United akan menjamu Nottingham Forest dalam lanjutan Liga Inggris pekan ke-15 di Stadion Old Trafford, Minggu (8/12/2024) dini hari.
Bagi Manchester United (MU), pertandingan ini bisa menjadi awal kebangkitan setelah di tengah pekan dikalahkan tuan rumah Arsenal dengan skor 0-2.
Padahal, Man United yang diasuh Ruben Amorim sedang dalam kondisi bagus usai meraih kemenangan telak 4-0 atas Everton. Namun, Bruno Fernandes Cs langsung diajak turun ke bumi setelah tidak berdaya di tangan the Gunners.
Kini, melawan Nottingham, tim Setan Merah tidak boleh lengah lagi terutama dari situasi bola mati seperti tendangan sudut.
Pasalnya, gol-gol Arsenal ke gawang Andre Onana berasal dari kondisi seperti itu.
Jika Amorim bisa memaksimalkan lini serang dan belakang, Manchester United diprediksi bisa mengambil poin penuh dari Nottingham Forest yang juga baru kalah dari Manchester City.
Baca Juga
Prediksi susunan pemain Manchester United vs Nottingham
Manchester United possible starting lineup:
Onana; Yoro, De Ligt, Martinez; Diallo, Casemiro, Mainoo, Dalot; Fernandes, Rashford; Zirkzee
Nottingham Forest possible starting lineup:
Sels; Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Moreno; Yates, Anderson; Hudson-Odoi, Gibbs-White, Elanga; Wood
Head to head Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest
29/02/24
Nottingham Forest 0 - 1 Manchester United
31/12/23
Nottingham Forest 2 - 1 Manchester United
26/08/23
Manchester United 3 - 2 Nottingham Forest
16/04/23
Nottingham Forest 0 - 2 Manchester United
02/02/23
Manchester United 2 - 0 Nottingham Forest
26/01/23
Nottingham Forest 0 - 3 Manchester United
Klasemen Liga Inggris:
|#
|Team
|MP
|P
|1
|Liverpool
|14
|35
|2
|Chelsea
|14
|28
|3
|Arsenal
|14
|28
|4
|Manchester City
|14
|26
|5
|Brighton & Hov…
|14
|23
|6
|Fulham
|14
|22
|7
|Nottingham Forest
|14
|22
|8
|Aston Villa
|14
|22
|9
|AFC Bournemouth
|14
|21
|10
|Tottenham Hotspur
|14
|20
|11
|Brentford
|14
|20
|12
|Newcastle United
|14
|20
|13
|Manchester United
|14
|19
|14
|West Ham United
|14
|15
|15
|Everton
|14
|14
|16
|Leicester City
|14
|13
|17
|Crystal Palace
|14
|12
|18
|Ipswich Town
|14
|9
|19
|Wolverhampton
|14
|9
|20
|Southampton
|14
|5
Prediksi Skor Manchester United vs Nottingham
skor Manchester United vs Nottingham 3-0
skor Manchester United vs Nottingham 3-1
skor Manchester United vs Nottingham 2-0