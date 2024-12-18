Konten Premium
Prediksi Skor Newcastle United vs Brentford 19 Desember: Susunan Pemain, H2H

Newcastle United akan menjamu Brentford dalam perempat final Piala Liga Inggris, Kamis (19/12/2024) dini hari di Stadion Saint James Park.
Andhika Anggoro Wening
Andhika Anggoro Wening - Bisnis.com
Rabu, 18 Desember 2024 | 19:08
Gelandang Newcastle United, Bruno Guimaraes/Reuters
Gelandang Newcastle United, Bruno Guimaraes/Reuters

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Newcastle United akan menjamu Brentford dalam perempat final Piala Liga Inggris, Kamis (19/12/2024) dini hari di Stadion Saint James Park.

Newcastle mendapat modal berharga jelang pertandingan ini dengan menghantam Leicester City 4-0 dalam lanjutan Liga Inggris. Di pertandingan tersebut, anak asuh Eddie Howe tampil dominan di segala lini serta menciptakan sejumlah peluang mencetak gol.

Pertandingan tersebut bisa menjadi titik tolak the Magpies setelah menderita sejumlah hasil buruk di empat laga terakhir.

Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon, serta Bruno Guimaraes yang tampil apik diprediksi akan kembali menjadi starter di pertandingan melawan Brentford.

Meski bermain di kandang dan baru saja meraih hasil bagus, Newcastle harus hati-hati di laga ini. Pasalnya, di pertemuan terakhir Brentford menelan Newcastle 4-2 di lanjutan Liga Inggris.

Brentford yang kini menduduki posisi 11 di Premier League berhasil mencetak dua gol di babak kedua untuk memantapkan skor menjadi 4-2.

Jika Newcastle tidak hati-hati, bukan tidak mungkin Brentford mencuri gol di pertandingan ini.

Lima pertandingan Newcastle United:

26/11/24
Newcastle United 0 - 2 West Ham United

30/11/24
Crystal Palace 1 - 1 Newcastle United

05/12/24
Newcastle United 3 - 3 Liverpool

07/12/24
Brentford 4 - 2 Newcastle United

14/12/24
Newcastle United 4 - 0 Leicester City

Lima pertandingan Brentford:

23/11/24
Everton 0 - 0 Brentford

30/11/24
Brentford 4 - 1 Leicester City

05/12/24
Aston Villa 3 - 1 Brentford

07/12/24
Brentford 4 - 2 Newcastle United

16/12/24
Chelsea 2 - 1 Brentford

Prediksi susunan pemain Newcastle United vs Brentford

Newcastle United possible starting lineup:

Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Burn, Hall; Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Barnes, Isak, Gordon

Brentford possible starting lineup:

Flekken; Roerslev, Collins, Mee, Van den Berg; Yarmolyuk, Janelt; Mbeumo, Carvalho, Lewis-Potter; Schade

Head to head Newcastle United vs Brentford:

07/12/24
Brentford 4 - 2 Newcastle United

19/05/24
Brentford 2 - 4 Newcastle United

16/09/23
Newcastle United 1 - 0 Brentford

08/04/23
Brentford 1 - 2 Newcastle United

08/10/22
Newcastle United 5 - 1 Brentford

26/02/22
Brentford 0 - 2 Newcastle United

Prediksi skor Newcastle United vs Brentford 19 Desember:

skor Newcastle United vs Brentford 3-1

skor Newcastle United vs Brentford 2-0

skor Newcastle United vs Brentford 2-1

Penulis : Andhika Anggoro Wening
Editor : Andhika Anggoro Wening

Topik

