Prediksi Skor Newcastle United vs Brentford 19 Desember: Susunan Pemain, H2H

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Newcastle United akan menjamu Brentford dalam perempat final Piala Liga Inggris, Kamis (19/12/2024) dini hari di Stadion Saint James Park.
Newcastle mendapat modal berharga jelang pertandingan ini dengan menghantam Leicester City 4-0 dalam lanjutan Liga Inggris. Di pertandingan tersebut, anak asuh Eddie Howe tampil dominan di segala lini serta menciptakan sejumlah peluang mencetak gol.
Pertandingan tersebut bisa menjadi titik tolak the Magpies setelah menderita sejumlah hasil buruk di empat laga terakhir.
Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon, serta Bruno Guimaraes yang tampil apik diprediksi akan kembali menjadi starter di pertandingan melawan Brentford.
Meski bermain di kandang dan baru saja meraih hasil bagus, Newcastle harus hati-hati di laga ini. Pasalnya, di pertemuan terakhir Brentford menelan Newcastle 4-2 di lanjutan Liga Inggris.
Brentford yang kini menduduki posisi 11 di Premier League berhasil mencetak dua gol di babak kedua untuk memantapkan skor menjadi 4-2.
Jika Newcastle tidak hati-hati, bukan tidak mungkin Brentford mencuri gol di pertandingan ini.
Lima pertandingan Newcastle United:
26/11/24
Newcastle United 0 - 2 West Ham United
30/11/24
Crystal Palace 1 - 1 Newcastle United
05/12/24
Newcastle United 3 - 3 Liverpool
07/12/24
Brentford 4 - 2 Newcastle United
14/12/24
Newcastle United 4 - 0 Leicester City
Lima pertandingan Brentford:
23/11/24
Everton 0 - 0 Brentford
30/11/24
Brentford 4 - 1 Leicester City
05/12/24
Aston Villa 3 - 1 Brentford
07/12/24
Brentford 4 - 2 Newcastle United
16/12/24
Chelsea 2 - 1 Brentford
Prediksi susunan pemain Newcastle United vs Brentford
Newcastle United possible starting lineup:
Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Burn, Hall; Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Barnes, Isak, Gordon
Brentford possible starting lineup:
Flekken; Roerslev, Collins, Mee, Van den Berg; Yarmolyuk, Janelt; Mbeumo, Carvalho, Lewis-Potter; Schade
Head to head Newcastle United vs Brentford:
07/12/24
Brentford 4 - 2 Newcastle United
19/05/24
Brentford 2 - 4 Newcastle United
16/09/23
Newcastle United 1 - 0 Brentford
08/04/23
Brentford 1 - 2 Newcastle United
08/10/22
Newcastle United 5 - 1 Brentford
26/02/22
Brentford 0 - 2 Newcastle United
Prediksi skor Newcastle United vs Brentford 19 Desember:
skor Newcastle United vs Brentford 3-1
skor Newcastle United vs Brentford 2-0
skor Newcastle United vs Brentford 2-1