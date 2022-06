Hasil Italia vs Jerman: Skor 1-1, Hansi Flick Cetak Rekor

10 – Hansi Flick has not lost any of his first 10 matches in charge of #DieMannschaft, becoming the third coach in the history of the German national team to stay undefeated in his first 10 matches after Sepp Herberger and Josef Derwall. Invincible. #ITAGER pic.twitter.com/t0snsaMR3Q

Baca Juga : Jadwal UEFA Nations League Pekan 1: Ada Spanyol vs Portugal dan Italia vs Jerman