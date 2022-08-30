Jadwal Liga Inggris Pekan Kelima: Leicester vs Manchester United

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Berikut jadwal Liga Inggris pekan kelima yang akan berlangsung tengah pekan ini.
Pekan kelima Liga Inggris 2022-2023 akan digelar pada tengah pekan, mulai Rabu (31/8/2022) hingga Jumat (2/9/2022).
Crystal Palace vs Brentford menjadi partai pembuka pekan kelima pada Rabu dini hari.
Didusul kemudian pertandingan Fulham vs Brighton dan Southampton vs Chelsea. Satu laga lain pada besok dini hari adalah Leeds vs Everton.
Ada lima pertandingan yang digelar pada Kamis dini hari WIB, yakni Bournemouth vs Wolves, Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest, Arsenal vs Aston Villa, West Ham vs Tottenham, dan Liverpool vs Newcastle United.
Arsenal dan Manchester City saat ini terus memburu kemenangan untuk bersaing di posisi puncak klasemen sementara Liga Inggris 2022-2023.
Pekan kelima ditutup dengan pertandingan Leicester City vs Manchester United. Leicester yang tengah berjuang bangkit, akan menghadapi Setan Merah yang tengah dalam tren menanjak.
Jadwal Liga Inggris
Pekan Kelima
Rabu (31/8/2022)
- Crystal Palace vs Brentford - 01.30 WIB
- Fulham vs Brighton - 01.30 WIB
- Southampton vs Chelsea - 01.45 WIB
- Leeds vs Everton - 02.00 WIB
Kamis (1/9/2022)
- Bournemouth vs Wolves - 01.30 WIB
- Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest - 01.30 WIB
- Arsenal vs Aston Villa - 01.30 WIB
- West Ham vs Tottenham - 01.45 WIB
- Liverpool vs Newcastle - 02.00 WIB
Jumat (2/9/2022)
- Leicester vs Manchester United - 02.00 WIB
Cek Berita dan Artikel yang lain di Google News
Simak berita lainnya seputar topik artikel ini, di sini :Jadwal Liga Inggris Liga Inggris Leicester vs Manchester United Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest Liverpool vs Newcastle Arsenal vs Aston Villa Southampton vs Chelsea manchester united Manchester City arsenal Liverpool chelsea