Prediksi Skor Swiss vs Jerman, 24 Juni: Susunan Pemain, H2H, Klasemen

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Timnas Swiss akan berhadapan dengan timnas Jerman dalam laga terakhir Grup A Euro 2024 yang digelar di Frankfurt Arena, Senin (24/6/2024) dini hari.
Jerman yang sudah pasti lolos ke babak 16 besar Euro 2024 diprediksi akan memainkan sejumlah pemain pengganti untuk mengistirahatkan pilar utamanya.
Nama-nama seperti Niclas Fullkrug, Leroy Sane, hingga striker gaek Thomas Muller bisa dicoba pelatih Der Panzer, Julian Nagelsmann di laga ini.
Selain itu, mengistirahatkan pemain-pemain penting seperti Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz akan membuat mereka terhindar dari cedera di turnamen ini.
Jika taktik ini benar dipakai oleh Jerman, maka ini sebuah anugerah buat Swiss yang membutuhkan kemenangan untuk lolos ke babak 16 besar Euro 2024.
Pasalnya, posisi Swiss kini belum pasti aman meski sudah mengantongi tiga poin. Swiss cuma butuh hasil seri untuk mendampingi Jerman sebagai runner up Grup A Euro 2024.
Lima pertandingan Swiss
27/03/24 Republic of Ireland 0 - 1 Switzerland
05/06/24 Switzerland 4 - 0 Estonia
08/06/24 Switzerland 1 - 1 Austria
15/06/24 Hungary 1 - 3 Switzerland
20/06/24 Scotland 1 - 1 Switzerland
Lima pertandingan Jerman:
27/03/24 Germany 2 - 1 Netherlands
04/06/24 Germany 0 - 0 Ukraine
08/06/24 Germany 2 - 1 Greece
15/06/24 Germany 5 - 1 Scotland
19/06/24 Germany 2 - 0 Hungary
Head to Head Swiss vs Jerman:
|Date
|Match
|Score
|Competition
|05 Apr 1908
|Switzerland vs Germany
|5-3
|International Friendly
|04 Apr 1909
|Germany vs Switzerland
|1-0
|International Friendly
|03 Apr 1910
|Switzerland vs Germany
|2-3
|International Friendly
|26 Mar 1911
|Germany vs Switzerland
|6-2
|International Friendly
|05 May 1912
|Switzerland vs Germany
|1-2
|International Friendly
|18 May 1913
|Germany vs Switzerland
|1-2
|International Friendly
|27 Jun 1920
|Switzerland vs Germany
|4-1
|International Friendly
|26 Mar 1922
|Germany vs Switzerland
|2-2
|International Friendly
|03 Jun 1923
|Switzerland vs Germany
|1-2
|International Friendly
|14 Dec 1924
|Germany vs Switzerland
|1-1
|International Friendly
|25 Oct 1925
|Switzerland vs Germany
|0-4
|International Friendly
|12 Dec 1926
|Germany vs Switzerland
|2-3
|International Friendly
|15 Apr 1928
|Switzerland vs Germany
|2-3
|International Friendly
|10 Feb 1929
|Germany vs Switzerland
|7-1
|International Friendly
|04 May 1930
|Switzerland vs Germany
|0-5
|International Friendly
|06 Mar 1932
|Germany vs Switzerland
|2-0
|International Friendly
|19 Nov 1933
|Switzerland vs Germany
|0-2
|International Friendly
|27 Jan 1935
|Germany vs Switzerland
|4-0
|International Friendly
|02 May 1937
|Switzerland vs Germany
|0-1
|International Friendly
|06 Feb 1938
|Germany vs Switzerland
|1-1
|International Friendly
|04 Jun 1938
|Germany vs Switzerland
|1-1
|FIFA World Cup
|09 Jun 1938
|Germany vs Switzerland
|2-4
|FIFA World Cup
|09 Mar 1941
|Germany vs Switzerland
|4-2
|International Friendly
|20 Apr 1941
|Switzerland vs Germany
|2-1
|International Friendly
|01 Feb 1942
|Germany vs Switzerland
|1-2
|International Friendly
|18 Oct 1942
|Switzerland vs Germany
|3-5
|International Friendly
|22 Nov 1950
|West Germany vs Switzerland
|1-0
|International Friendly
|15 Apr 1951
|Switzerland vs West Germany
|2-3
|International Friendly
|09 Nov 1952
|West Germany vs Switzerland
|5-1
|International Friendly
|25 Apr 1954
|Switzerland vs West Germany
|3-5
|International Friendly
|21 Nov 1956
|West Germany vs Switzerland
|1-3
|International Friendly
|04 Oct 1959
|Switzerland vs West Germany
|0-4
|International Friendly
|03 Jun 1962
|West Germany vs Switzerland
|2-1
|FIFA World Cup
|23 Dec 1962
|West Germany vs Switzerland
|5-1
|International Friendly
|26 May 1965
|Switzerland vs West Germany
|0-1
|International Friendly
|12 Jul 1966
|Switzerland vs Germany
|0-5
|FIFA World Cup
|17 Apr 1968
|Switzerland vs West Germany
|0-0
|International Friendly
|15 Nov 1972
|West Germany vs Switzerland
|5-1
|International Friendly
|04 Sep 1974
|Switzerland vs West Germany
|1-2
|International Friendly
|16 Nov 1977
|West Germany vs Switzerland
|4-1
|International Friendly
|10 Sep 1980
|Switzerland vs West Germany
|2-3
|International Friendly
|09 Apr 1986
|Switzerland vs West Germany
|0-1
|International Friendly
|27 Apr 1988
|West Germany vs Switzerland
|1-0
|International Friendly
|19 Dec 1990
|Germany vs Switzerland
|4-0
|International Friendly
|23 Jun 1995
|Switzerland vs Germany
|1-2
|Centenary
|26 Apr 2000
|Germany vs Switzerland
|1-1
|International Friendly
|02 Jun 2004
|Switzerland vs Germany
|0-2
|International Friendly
|07 Feb 2007
|Germany vs Switzerland
|3-1
|International Friendly
|26 Mar 2008
|Switzerland vs Germany
|0-4
|International Friendly
|26 May 2012
|Switzerland vs Germany
|5-3
|International Friendly
|06 Sep 2020
|Switzerland vs Germany
|1-1
|UEFA Nations League
|13 Oct 2020
|Germany vs Switzerland
|3-3
|UEFA Nations League
Timnas Jerman:
Goalkeepers: Oliver Baumann (Hoffenheim), Manuel Neuer (Bayern München), Marc-André ter Stegen (Barcelona)
Defenders: Waldemar Anton (Stuttgart), Emre Can (Dortmund), Benjamin Henrichs (Leipzig), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern München), Robin Koch (Frankfurt), Maximilian Mittelstädt (Stuttgart), David Raum (Leipzig), Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid), Nico Schlotterbeck (Dortmund), Jonathan Tah (Leverkusen)
Midfielders: Robert Andrich (Leverkusen), Chris Führich (Stuttgart), İlkay Gündoğan (Barcelona), Pascal Gross (Brighton), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Jamal Musiala (Bayern München), Leroy Sané (Bayern München), Florian Wirtz (Leverkusen)
Forwards: Maximilian Beier (Hoffenheim), Niclas Füllkrug (Dortmund), Kai Havertz (Arsenal), Thomas Müller (Bayern München), Deniz Undav (Stuttgart)
Timnas Swiss:
Goalkeepers: Gregor Kobel (Dortmund), Yvon Mvogo (Lorient), Yann Sommer (Inter)
Defenders: Manuel Akanji (Manchester City), Nico Elvedi (Mönchengladbach), Ricardo Rodríguez (Torino), Fabian Schär (Newcastle), Leonidas Stergiou (Stuttgart), Silvan Widmer (Mainz), Cédric Zesiger (Wolfsburg)
Midfielders: Michel Aebischer (Bologna), Remo Freuler (Bologna), Ardon Jashari (Luzern), Fabian Rieder (Rennes), Xherdan Shaqiri (Chicago Fire), Vincent Sierro (Toulouse), Renato Steffen (Lugano), Ruben Vargas (Augsburg), Granit Xhaka (Leverkusen), Denis Zakaria (Monaco), Steven Zuber (AEK Athens)
Forwards: Zeki Amdouni (Burnley), Kwadwo Duah (Ludogorets), Breel Embolo (Monaco), Dan Ndoye (Bologna), Noah Okafor (AC Milan)
Klasemen Grup A Euro 2024:
|#
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|P
|1
|Germany
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|2
|Switzerland
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|3
|Scotland
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Hungary
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
Prediksi susunan pemain Swiss vs Jerman:
Switzerland possible starting lineup:
Sommer; Schar, Akanji, Rodriguez; Widmer, Xhaka, Freuler, Aebischer; Ndoye, Vargas; Embolo
Germany possible starting lineup:
Neuer; Kimmich, Tah, Rudiger, Mittelstadt; Andrich, Kroos; Musiala, Gundogan, Wirtz; Havertz
Prediksi Skor Swiss vs Jerman, 24 Juni:
Skor Swiss vs Jerman 1-3
Skor Swiss vs Jerman 0-2
Skor Swiss vs Jerman 1-1
