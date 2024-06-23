Konten Premium
Prediksi Skor Swiss vs Jerman, 24 Juni: Susunan Pemain, H2H, Klasemen

Timnas Swiss akan berhadapan dengan Jerman dalam laga terakhir Grup A Euro 2024 yang digelar di Frankfurt Arena, Senin (24/6/2024) dini hari.
Andhika Anggoro Wening
Andhika Anggoro Wening
Minggu, 23 Juni 2024 | 00:58
Timnas Jerman akan berhadapan dengan Swiss di laga terakhir Grup A Euro 2024, Senin (24/6/2024) dini hari. Prediksi Skor Swiss vs Jerman, 24 Juni: Susunan Pemain, H2H, Klasemen/Reuters
Timnas Jerman akan berhadapan dengan Swiss di laga terakhir Grup A Euro 2024, Senin (24/6/2024) dini hari. Prediksi Skor Swiss vs Jerman, 24 Juni: Susunan Pemain, H2H, Klasemen/Reuters

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Timnas Swiss akan berhadapan dengan timnas Jerman dalam laga terakhir Grup A Euro 2024 yang digelar di Frankfurt Arena, Senin (24/6/2024) dini hari.

Jerman yang sudah pasti lolos ke babak 16 besar Euro 2024 diprediksi akan memainkan sejumlah pemain pengganti untuk mengistirahatkan pilar utamanya.

Nama-nama seperti Niclas Fullkrug, Leroy Sane, hingga striker gaek Thomas Muller bisa dicoba pelatih Der Panzer, Julian Nagelsmann di laga ini.

Selain itu, mengistirahatkan pemain-pemain penting seperti Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz akan membuat mereka terhindar dari cedera di turnamen ini.

Jika taktik ini benar dipakai oleh Jerman, maka ini sebuah anugerah buat Swiss yang membutuhkan kemenangan untuk lolos ke babak 16 besar Euro 2024.

Pasalnya, posisi Swiss kini belum pasti aman meski sudah mengantongi tiga poin. Swiss cuma butuh hasil seri untuk mendampingi Jerman sebagai runner up Grup A Euro 2024.

Lima pertandingan Swiss

27/03/24 Republic of Ireland 0 - 1 Switzerland

05/06/24 Switzerland 4 - 0 Estonia

08/06/24 Switzerland 1 - 1 Austria

15/06/24 Hungary 1 - 3 Switzerland

20/06/24 Scotland 1 - 1 Switzerland

Lima pertandingan Jerman:

27/03/24 Germany 2 - 1 Netherlands

04/06/24 Germany 0 - 0 Ukraine

08/06/24 Germany 2 - 1 Greece

15/06/24 Germany 5 - 1 Scotland

19/06/24 Germany 2 - 0 Hungary

Head to Head Swiss vs Jerman:
Date Match Score Competition
05 Apr 1908 Switzerland vs Germany 5-3 International Friendly
04 Apr 1909 Germany vs Switzerland 1-0 International Friendly
03 Apr 1910 Switzerland vs Germany 2-3 International Friendly
26 Mar 1911 Germany vs Switzerland 6-2 International Friendly
05 May 1912 Switzerland vs Germany 1-2 International Friendly
18 May 1913 Germany vs Switzerland 1-2 International Friendly
27 Jun 1920 Switzerland vs Germany 4-1 International Friendly
26 Mar 1922 Germany vs Switzerland 2-2 International Friendly
03 Jun 1923 Switzerland vs Germany 1-2 International Friendly
14 Dec 1924 Germany vs Switzerland 1-1 International Friendly
25 Oct 1925 Switzerland vs Germany 0-4 International Friendly
12 Dec 1926 Germany vs Switzerland 2-3 International Friendly
15 Apr 1928 Switzerland vs Germany 2-3 International Friendly
10 Feb 1929 Germany vs Switzerland 7-1 International Friendly
04 May 1930 Switzerland vs Germany 0-5 International Friendly
06 Mar 1932 Germany vs Switzerland 2-0 International Friendly
19 Nov 1933 Switzerland vs Germany 0-2 International Friendly
27 Jan 1935 Germany vs Switzerland 4-0 International Friendly
02 May 1937 Switzerland vs Germany 0-1 International Friendly
06 Feb 1938 Germany vs Switzerland 1-1 International Friendly
04 Jun 1938 Germany vs Switzerland 1-1 FIFA World Cup
09 Jun 1938 Germany vs Switzerland 2-4 FIFA World Cup
09 Mar 1941 Germany vs Switzerland 4-2 International Friendly
20 Apr 1941 Switzerland vs Germany 2-1 International Friendly
01 Feb 1942 Germany vs Switzerland 1-2 International Friendly
18 Oct 1942 Switzerland vs Germany 3-5 International Friendly
22 Nov 1950 West Germany vs Switzerland 1-0 International Friendly
15 Apr 1951 Switzerland vs West Germany 2-3 International Friendly
09 Nov 1952 West Germany vs Switzerland 5-1 International Friendly
25 Apr 1954 Switzerland vs West Germany 3-5 International Friendly
21 Nov 1956 West Germany vs Switzerland 1-3 International Friendly
04 Oct 1959 Switzerland vs West Germany 0-4 International Friendly
03 Jun 1962 West Germany vs Switzerland 2-1 FIFA World Cup
23 Dec 1962 West Germany vs Switzerland 5-1 International Friendly
26 May 1965 Switzerland vs West Germany 0-1 International Friendly
12 Jul 1966 Switzerland vs Germany 0-5 FIFA World Cup
17 Apr 1968 Switzerland vs West Germany 0-0 International Friendly
15 Nov 1972 West Germany vs Switzerland 5-1 International Friendly
04 Sep 1974 Switzerland vs West Germany 1-2 International Friendly
16 Nov 1977 West Germany vs Switzerland 4-1 International Friendly
10 Sep 1980 Switzerland vs West Germany 2-3 International Friendly
09 Apr 1986 Switzerland vs West Germany 0-1 International Friendly
27 Apr 1988 West Germany vs Switzerland 1-0 International Friendly
19 Dec 1990 Germany vs Switzerland 4-0 International Friendly
23 Jun 1995 Switzerland vs Germany 1-2 Centenary
26 Apr 2000 Germany vs Switzerland 1-1 International Friendly
02 Jun 2004 Switzerland vs Germany 0-2 International Friendly
07 Feb 2007 Germany vs Switzerland 3-1 International Friendly
26 Mar 2008 Switzerland vs Germany 0-4 International Friendly
26 May 2012 Switzerland vs Germany 5-3 International Friendly
06 Sep 2020 Switzerland vs Germany 1-1 UEFA Nations League
13 Oct 2020 Germany vs Switzerland 3-3 UEFA Nations League

Timnas Jerman:

Goalkeepers: Oliver Baumann (Hoffenheim), Manuel Neuer (Bayern München), Marc-André ter Stegen (Barcelona)

Defenders: Waldemar Anton (Stuttgart), Emre Can (Dortmund), Benjamin Henrichs (Leipzig), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern München), Robin Koch (Frankfurt), Maximilian Mittelstädt (Stuttgart), David Raum (Leipzig), Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid), Nico Schlotterbeck (Dortmund), Jonathan Tah (Leverkusen)

Midfielders: Robert Andrich (Leverkusen), Chris Führich (Stuttgart), İlkay Gündoğan (Barcelona), Pascal Gross (Brighton), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Jamal Musiala (Bayern München), Leroy Sané (Bayern München), Florian Wirtz (Leverkusen)

Forwards: Maximilian Beier (Hoffenheim), Niclas Füllkrug (Dortmund), Kai Havertz (Arsenal), Thomas Müller (Bayern München), Deniz Undav (Stuttgart)

Timnas Swiss:

Goalkeepers: Gregor Kobel (Dortmund), Yvon Mvogo (Lorient), Yann Sommer (Inter)

Defenders: Manuel Akanji (Manchester City), Nico Elvedi (Mönchengladbach), Ricardo Rodríguez (Torino), Fabian Schär (Newcastle), Leonidas Stergiou (Stuttgart), Silvan Widmer (Mainz), Cédric Zesiger (Wolfsburg)

Midfielders: Michel Aebischer (Bologna), Remo Freuler (Bologna), Ardon Jashari (Luzern), Fabian Rieder (Rennes), Xherdan Shaqiri (Chicago Fire), Vincent Sierro (Toulouse), Renato Steffen (Lugano), Ruben Vargas (Augsburg), Granit Xhaka (Leverkusen), Denis Zakaria (Monaco), Steven Zuber (AEK Athens)

Forwards: Zeki Amdouni (Burnley), Kwadwo Duah (Ludogorets), Breel Embolo (Monaco), Dan Ndoye (Bologna), Noah Okafor (AC Milan)

Klasemen Grup A Euro 2024:

# Team MP W D L P
1 Germany 2 2 0 0 6
2 Switzerland 2 1 1 0 4
3 Scotland 2 0 1 1 1
4 Hungary 2 0 0 2 0

Prediksi susunan pemain Swiss vs Jerman:

Switzerland possible starting lineup:

Sommer; Schar, Akanji, Rodriguez; Widmer, Xhaka, Freuler, Aebischer; Ndoye, Vargas; Embolo

Germany possible starting lineup:

Neuer; Kimmich, Tah, Rudiger, Mittelstadt; Andrich, Kroos; Musiala, Gundogan, Wirtz; Havertz

Prediksi Skor Swiss vs Jerman, 24 Juni:

Skor Swiss vs Jerman 1-3

Skor Swiss vs Jerman 0-2

Skor Swiss vs Jerman 1-1

Penulis : Andhika Anggoro Wening
Editor : Andhika Anggoro Wening

