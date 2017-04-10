Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Laju enam kemenangan beruntun Leicester City, satu di antaranya di Liga Champions Eropa, terhenti di kandang Everton, Goodison Park di Liverpool, setelah dikalahkan tuan rumah 2-4 dalam pekan ke-32 Liga Primer Inggris pada Minggu tengah malam WIB (9/4/2017).
Dua dari empat gol Everton itu dikontribusi oleh striker berkebangsaan Belgia, Romelu Lukaku. Dia mencetak gol pada menit ke-23 dan 57.
Tambahan dua gol tersebut menjadikan Lukaku makin mantap sebagai top skor sementara Liga Primer Inggris dengan 23 gol, unggul empat gol dari ujung Tottenham Hotspur Harry Kane yang belum bisa bermain akibat belum pulih dari cedera.
Berikut daftar pencetak gol sementara Liga Primer hingga Senin (10/4/2017):
23 Gol: Romelu Lukaku (Everton)
19 Gol: Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)
18 Gol: Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal)
17 Gol: Diego Costa (Chelsea), Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United)
16 Gol: Sergio Aguero (Manchester City), Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur)
14 Gol: Eden Hazard (Chelsea), Jermain Defoe (Sunderland)
13 Gol: Joshua King (Bournemouth), Sadio Mane (Liverpool)
11 Gol: Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace), Fernando Llorente (Swansea City), Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur)
10 Gol: Theo Walcott (Arsenal), Jamie Vardy (Leicester City), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Troy Deeney (Watford)
9 Gol: Olivier Giroud (Arsenal), Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool), Michail Antonio (West Ham United)
8 Gol: Andre Gray (Burnley), Pedro Rodriguez (Chelsea), Gylfi Thor Sigurdsson (Swansea City).
Sumber : Reuters